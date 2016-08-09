This Will Make You Love Michael Phelps Even More

Michael Phelps is nothing short of an American hero. Of the 23 medals Phelps has won, 19 of those are gold, which means he's won more Olympic gold medals than anyone, ever. (Someone give that guy a medal!) But the Olympian is more than just a pretty face in a Speedo, he's actually a pretty cool guy. Here are just a few more reasons to love Michael Phelps.
He dresses his son like this.
Phelps' fiancée, Nicole Johnson, gave birth to their son Boomer in May, and it seems like the kid has some grand aspirations of his own.
Phelps has become a meme.
I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative pic.twitter.com/5zuTbQJxwN— Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) August 9, 2016
Only in the hands of the internet can a harmless photo of a swimmer chilling out before his next race become the best new angry-face meme of the summer.
He's a good friend.
Phelps has been super supportive of fellow swimmer and pal Allison Schmitt's return to the sport after her struggles with depression. He and Allison's coach "listened for more than an hour as she revealed the true depths of her sadness," after a swim meet last year, according to the The Baltimore Sun. Also, after USA won gold at Tuesday's 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay, he urged newbies Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held to let out those tears of joy. "Michael just said to let it out, let it go, to take my time to enjoy the moment," Dressel said. Aww!
He's got a sick warm-up playlist.
In a recent interview with The New York Times about his life and legacy, Phelps told the people what they really want to know: the music he jams to right before a race. For those looking for a playlist update, the swimmer is into Eminem, Young Jeezy, and Eric Church.
He did Carpool Karaoke.
He did Carpool Karaoke.
Sort of. The day before the Opening Ceremony, the USA Olympic swim team decided they didn't need to wait around for James Corden in order to have some fun. The entire team, Phelps included, loaded themselves into a series of cars and sang their hearts out.
Michael, you just keep making us proud.
