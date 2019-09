This Will Make You Love Michael Phelps Even More

Only in the hands of the internet can a harmless photo of a swimmer chilling out before his next race become the best new angry-face meme of the summer.Phelps has been super supportive of fellow swimmer and pal Allison Schmitt's return to the sport after her struggles with depression. He and Allison's coach "listened for more than an hour as she revealed the true depths of her sadness," after a swim meet last year, according to the The Baltimore Sun . Also, after USA won gold at Tuesday's 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay, he urged newbies Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held to let out those tears of joy. "Michael just said to let it out, let it go, to take my time to enjoy the moment," Dressel said. Aww!In a recent interview with The New York Times about his life and legacy, Phelps told the people what they really want to know: the music he jams to right before a race. For those looking for a playlist update, the swimmer is into Eminem, Young Jeezy, and Eric Church.