Simone Biles & North West Might Start Hanging Out

The 2016 Summer Olympics are in full swing, and so far Team USA is killing it. Gymnast Simone Biles — excuse me, three-time World Champion gymnast Simone Biles — has won America's heart with her incredible athleticism. And, she has a supporter you wouldn't necessarily expect: North West.



On Monday, Kim Kardashian West tweeted her daughter's joy at watching Biles at work. "North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe! She is rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol." Despite the 19-year-old having the eyes of the entire world on her, Simone took time out of her busy schedule to respond to her littlest biggest fan.



"Aww that is just too cute! she totally needs a #gkSimone leo and she'll be my mini me!"

