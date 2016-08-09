Simone Biles & North West Might Start Hanging Out

The 2016 Summer Olympics are in full swing, and so far Team USA is killing it. Gymnast Simone Biles — excuse me, three-time World Champion gymnast Simone Biles — has won America's heart with her incredible athleticism. And, she has a supporter you wouldn't necessarily expect: North West.
On Monday, Kim Kardashian West tweeted her daughter's joy at watching Biles at work. "North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe! She is rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol." Despite the 19-year-old having the eyes of the entire world on her, Simone took time out of her busy schedule to respond to her littlest biggest fan.
"Aww that is just too cute! she totally needs a #gkSimone leo and she'll be my mini me!"
North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe! She's rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 8, 2016
aww that is just too cute! she totally needs a #gkSimone leo and she'll be my mini me! https://t.co/VKQsXW0zlD— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 8, 2016
This isn't the first time Kardashain West has made her support for the gymnast known. Before the Olympics kicked off on Friday, Kim posted a (NBC sponsored) video to Twitter wishing Simone luck in Rio.
"@KimKardashian Thank You So Much!!!" Biles tweeted back, adding, "by the way I'm obsessed with North! So adorable." The online correspondence could've ended there, but much like Kim herself, it didn't stop. "She just started gymnastics! Maybe she can show you some moves?"
She just started gymnastics! Maybe she can show you some moves? https://t.co/tX681WgCyv— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 5, 2016
Could this mean once Biles is back stateside, she'll become North's private gymnastics coach? Will there be matching leotards? Only time (and Twitter) will tell.
