American Horror Story fanatics have spent the past few weeks speculating on the meaning behind various teasers for the upcoming season. Redditors have picked apart every last promotional video to predict the setting and plot for season 6. Well, according to FX CEO John Landgraf, it's all been for nothing.
The network has made the decision not to reveal anything in advance of the season premiere, Landgraf said at a press conference, according to Entertainment Weekly. The FX series even made trailers for "hypothetical seasons" that haven't been made, so some of the ones out there are accurate and some are just "misdirects."
“Every year, we’ve basically laid out the themes, the new genre that Ryan’s going to be approaching, and we just thought [this year] it’d be really fun to keep it a mystery,” he explained. "The scripts come in, and they’ve got my name emblazoned across them, and there’s only one script that comes into the company. Everything’s blacked out that might give away the [setting]."
Season 6 premieres September 14 at 10 p.m., and it sounds like there's no guessing what we're in for until then.
The network has made the decision not to reveal anything in advance of the season premiere, Landgraf said at a press conference, according to Entertainment Weekly. The FX series even made trailers for "hypothetical seasons" that haven't been made, so some of the ones out there are accurate and some are just "misdirects."
“Every year, we’ve basically laid out the themes, the new genre that Ryan’s going to be approaching, and we just thought [this year] it’d be really fun to keep it a mystery,” he explained. "The scripts come in, and they’ve got my name emblazoned across them, and there’s only one script that comes into the company. Everything’s blacked out that might give away the [setting]."
Season 6 premieres September 14 at 10 p.m., and it sounds like there's no guessing what we're in for until then.
Advertisement