Story from Health Trends

Everyone Thinks These Photos From The Olympics Look Like Porn

Kimberly Truong
When you're watching the Olympics, it's pretty helpful to be kept up-to-date on the score so you can keep track of how your favorite athlete is doing. That's why networks will show digital placards on the bottom of the screen with an athlete's name, stats, and current scores.

For male Olympic divers, however, a specific problem arises. Sometimes, these scorecards happen to cover someone's groin and accidentally make it look like he's naked — which makes the event look a lot like censored porn. Of course, the internet wasted no time in pointing this out.

Take, for example, Tom Daley, a British diver who is certainly no stranger to being the face of accidental porn.
Advertisement

This year, Daley was joined as a victim of unfortunate info-bar placement by fellow athletes Dave Bouda and Sascha Klein.
Also in the ranks was U.S. diver Steele Johnson, whose name is already the subject of some rather obvious jokes.
If you're wondering why divers seem to be the only ones who have been turned into inadvertent porn stars, it probably has something to do with their official uniform. Speedos might fit snugly enough to stay in place, but they're also pretty scanty.
#FreeTheSpeedo, indeed.
Advertisement

More from Trends