Everyone Thinks These Photos From The Olympics Look Like Porn

For male Olympic divers, however, a specific problem arises. Sometimes, these scorecards happen to cover someone's groin and accidentally make it look like he's naked — which makes the event look a lot like censored porn. Of course, the internet wasted no time in pointing this out.
Take, for example, Tom Daley, a British diver who is certainly no stranger to being the face of accidental porn.
It's so weird for these Olympic divers to dive in the nude. Bravo to NBC figuring out a way to censor the nudity. pic.twitter.com/bisSgDZtsw— Sean (@Seanye_West_32) August 9, 2016
This year, Daley was joined as a victim of unfortunate info-bar placement by fellow athletes Dave Bouda and Sascha Klein.
Best part of the #Olympics #Diving?— Adam R (@MrAdamR) August 8, 2016
When the information bar makes them look naked:#Rio2016 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/36E7E1HBcq
HIS NAME IS LITERALLY STEELE JOHNSON. COULD THIS BE ANY MORE NSFW. pic.twitter.com/uxFhJwlbLJ— David Mack (@davidmackau) August 8, 2016
For a second, I thought maybe there was a Naked Olympics going on simultaneously with the regular Olympics pic.twitter.com/VSeRRGvn3m— Jen LC (@RegressedPDO) August 9, 2016
That name bar makes them look naked 😐 #Rio2016 #diving #China pic.twitter.com/dMZL3bdzWQ— Amanda Bee (@keepmeplayin) August 9, 2016
Basically, pretend-naked diving is something we should all support. #Rio2016 #diving pic.twitter.com/hXfqpYsc41— Blondes With Glasses (@BWGPodcast) August 8, 2016
New event for #RioOlympics2016 ...Naked Diving pic.twitter.com/HPZgRRsEPL— Steph Detchemendy (@imdetch2) August 9, 2016