Richonne, as we all definitely know, is what happens when The Walking Dead’s Rick and Michonne, uh, join in a portmanteau. So to speak.



While it caught some people off-guard, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira were anything but surprised. They spoke about the inevitability of their relationship in a behind-the-scenes interview from the upcoming Walking Dead: The Complete Sixth Season release on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital HD.



"It's the most natural thing," Lincoln says in the interview. "I kept thinking, 'Of course – it's been right in front of me all the time.' "



Surely, Gurira would inject some sanity into the proceedings.



"I think she's probably been in love with Rich for a while," Gurira says. She characterizes Michonne as "definitely cutting herself off from her heart."



The turning point, naturally, was the moment in which Rick gives Michonne some mints. Classic thing to do to signify your love during the zombie years.



"He had a mission in his mind to take care of her need," Gurira says. "That's kind of that, 'Oh my god that's so sweet' moment – but apocalypse-style."



There you have it. Rick and Michonne were always meant to be. And what sealed the deal was mints. So if you’re ever the leader of a rag-tag gang of survivalists fighting against an apocalyptically endless stream of undead, give mints to a girl and she’ll fall in love with you. Or whatever.



