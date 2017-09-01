Labor Day, for many of us, equals summertime sadness. Our favorite sunny season is finally coming to an end, and it's time to put our swimsuits and sandals away — and kiss those Summer Fridays goodbye. But instead of sulking and dreading the day as it looms, why not just do it up big with an LD food bonanza?
Think of September 5 as the last hurrah for all the best summer eats. You could call it the cookout to end all cookouts. Whatever your favorite foods of the summer may have been, now's the time to pay them some serious homage. And if you need a little help with party planning, we asked Pinterest to round up the top summertime recipes for your last hurrah. It's not goodbye; it's just "see you next season."
Why just have a slider when you can have a beer-and-BBQ-bourbon slider?
Put your meat and cheese platter on individual skewers for a portable party snack.
Steak just tastes better fresh off the grill and shish-kebabed.
Boozy popsicles are a summertime must — and this champagne version is classy AF.
A star-shaped watermelon caprese salad just screams summer.
Sensing a theme here with skewers? Switch things up and try kebabing salmon.
Take your usual grilled chicken to the next level with bacon and jalapeño.
This dessert is the epitome of patriotic: cherry pie and cola.
Patriotic popcorn is the perfect farewell-summer snack.
Use up your sweet peaches while they're still in season with this delicious sangria.
Last call for buttery grilled corn on the BBQ!
Update a crowd favorite with a Mediterranean twist — pita chips essential.
This article was originally published on August 26, 2016.
