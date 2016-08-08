Adam Peaty's Grandma Just Won Olympics Twitter

Adam Peaty won gold at the Olympics on Sunday, but it was his grandma that stole the show.
Peaty, 21, took first place in the men's 100m breaststroke final. The British swimmer finished in 57.55 seconds, and set a world record. Peaty's win also ended a nearly three decade-long wait for a men's Olympic swimming title for Great Britain, according to the BBC.
But it was Peaty's grandma Mavis that rose to unexpected Twitter fame. "Good luck Adam for Saturday I will be roaring you on, love NAN," she tweeted in the run up to Sunday's race.
One more day and I can watch my grandson swim oooooo so proud I'm bursting 🏊🏻🍀🇬🇧🍀🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🏊🏻@cazliz123 @ValThorp @Cityofderbysc— Mavis (@Mavise42Mavis) August 5, 2016
Good luck Adam for Saturday I.will be roaring you on,love NAN🏊🏻🍀🍀🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 @adam_peaty @cazliz123 @britishswimming— Mavis (@Mavise42Mavis) August 5, 2016
Grandma Mavis, who was "oooooo so proud," continued to cheer her grandson on via Twitter.
Good luck for the semifinals Adam I will be roaring for you ,the heat was fantastic love NaN👏👏👏🍀🍀🍀🇬🇧🇬🇧👍— Mavis (@Mavise42Mavis) August 6, 2016
What race oooo I'm so proud he ,s a gladiator well done @adam_peaty @cazliz123 @britishswimming 👏👏👏🍀🍀🇬🇧🇬🇧— Mavis (@Mavise42Mavis) August 7, 2016
As her grandson flexed his Olympic swimming skills, Nan — because who can resist calling her that — showed an impressive use of emoji. When her Peaty won, Nan could barely contain her excitement: "My grandson has done it," she tweeted.
My Grandson has done it 👏👏🏊🏻🏊🏻👍@adam_peaty @britishswimming @adam_peaty— Mavis (@Mavise42Mavis) August 8, 2016
