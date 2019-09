Adam Peaty's Grandma Just Won Olympics Twitter

Adam Peaty won gold at the Olympics on Sunday, but it was his grandma that stole the show.Peaty, 21, took first place in the men's 100m breaststroke final. The British swimmer finished in 57.55 seconds, and set a world record. Peaty's win also ended a nearly three decade-long wait for a men's Olympic swimming title for Great Britain, according to the BBC But it was Peaty's grandma Mavis that rose to unexpected Twitter fame. "Good luck Adam for Saturday I will be roaring you on, love NAN," she tweeted in the run up to Sunday's race.