Adam Peaty's Grandma Just Won Olympics Twitter

Adam Peaty won gold at the Olympics on Sunday, but it was his grandma that stole the show.

Peaty, 21, took first place in the men's 100m breaststroke final. The British swimmer finished in 57.55 seconds, and set a world record. Peaty's win also ended a nearly three decade-long wait for a men's Olympic swimming title for Great Britain, according to the BBC.

But it was Peaty's grandma Mavis that rose to unexpected Twitter fame. "Good luck Adam for Saturday I will be roaring you on, love NAN," she tweeted in the run up to Sunday's race.
Grandma Mavis, who was "oooooo so proud," continued to cheer her grandson on via Twitter.
As her grandson flexed his Olympic swimming skills, Nan — because who can resist calling her that — showed an impressive use of emoji. When her Peaty won, Nan could barely contain her excitement: "My grandson has done it," she tweeted.
