If you follow Alyssa Milano on Instagram, you may have noticed a slight theme in her recent photos. The actress has been posting breast-feeding selfies (also known as "brelfies") all week in honor of World Breast-Feeding Week.
Milano has been an advocate of breast-feeding since she gave birth to her now-2-year-old daughter. So, these aren't the first brelfies she's posted. She has spoken out about the need to #NormalizeBreastfeeding (her hashtag of choice) on social media and on The Wendy Williams Show.
This year's World Breast-Feeding Week, sponsored in part by the WHO and UNICEF, has focused on the connection between breast-feeding and the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals. By exploring such topics as nutrition, food security, well-being, and survival, this week aims to raise awareness for the role that breast-feeding can play in developing nations. One report found that encouraging regular breast-feeding in these countries could prevent up to 1.4 million deaths among children younger than age 5.
Breast-feeding remains a contentious topic in this country (even though it totally shouldn't be) — and it isn't a viable option for all mothers. But that makes it all the more important for Milano and fellow mothers to stand up for their personal preferences on the matter.
Check out all of Milano's brelfies below.
Milano has been an advocate of breast-feeding since she gave birth to her now-2-year-old daughter. So, these aren't the first brelfies she's posted. She has spoken out about the need to #NormalizeBreastfeeding (her hashtag of choice) on social media and on The Wendy Williams Show.
This year's World Breast-Feeding Week, sponsored in part by the WHO and UNICEF, has focused on the connection between breast-feeding and the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals. By exploring such topics as nutrition, food security, well-being, and survival, this week aims to raise awareness for the role that breast-feeding can play in developing nations. One report found that encouraging regular breast-feeding in these countries could prevent up to 1.4 million deaths among children younger than age 5.
Breast-feeding remains a contentious topic in this country (even though it totally shouldn't be) — and it isn't a viable option for all mothers. But that makes it all the more important for Milano and fellow mothers to stand up for their personal preferences on the matter.
Check out all of Milano's brelfies below.
Advertisement
Advertisement