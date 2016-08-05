Given that she's acquired 15 super-creative tattoos since the age of 16, you'd think Halsey (and her main ink master Curt Montgomery) would have run out of ideas by now. Not quite. The singer debuted a brand-new tat on Instagram last night — and it might be her best yet.
The illustration — which features two faces kissing — is minimal and situated right above her knee. But if you think she got this sensual ink and called it a day, you’re mistaken. Halsey teased in the post, “Got zapped twice last night by my main @curtmontgomerytattoos...the other one is a secret (for now).”
Smooch ya flash'y fuck #tattoo #tattoos #tattooartist #tatouage #tattooart #montreal #montrealtattoo #montrealfashion #art #btattooing #blacktattooart #blackworkerssubmission #drawing #girlswithink #girlswithtattoos #ink #illustration #laserproof #хоумтату #black #minimalism #torontotattoo #darkartists #seeanyonecandoit #tttism
Montgomery posted the original sketch of her knee tattoo almost a week ago, and my bet is that her secret ink is also hidden somewhere on his page. From her first tattoo (an anchor with her mother’s initials) to her most recent (a match on her forearm), all of Halsey's designs hold sentimental value. Which leads us to wonder: What's the story behind the makeout design? Whatever it is, we'd love to hear it.
Advertisement