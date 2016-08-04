Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, who play husband and wife in the FX series The Americans, are also a couple IRL. In a Hollywood Reporter interview, the two talked about what it's like to shoot a sex scene with your real-life partner.
Russell admitted that sex scenes once made her self-conscious about her body. Rhys gave her a good (if not very romantic) reason not to put herself down: "Don't say that because what does that say about me?"
Rhys also isn't a fan of his girlfriend being naked in front of everyone when it's not necessary. "I'm like, 'Can someone get her a f--kin' robe, please?! She's standing there naked, we've cut for five seconds, Jesus Christ,'" he said.
E! News cites Rhys's "protective" attitude as a reason they love the couple, but it borders a bit on possessive. We do have to wonder if someone would be as opposed to a man being naked in front of people other than his partner. This is, after all, her job, and it's not like she's cheating.
When it comes to parenting their son, though, it sounds like they're quite progressive about gender roles. "As a mother of three, there are moments where [you're not] the craft-making, cookie-making mom you want to be," she said. "And you know what? It's OK."
