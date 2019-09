Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, who play husband and wife in the FX series The Americans , are also a couple IRL. In a Hollywood Reporter interview, the two talked about what it's like to shoot a sex scene with your real-life partner.Russell admitted that sex scenes once made her self-conscious about her body. Rhys gave her a good (if not very romantic) reason not to put herself down: "Don't say that because what does that say about me?"Rhys also isn't a fan of his girlfriend being naked in front of everyone when it's not necessary. "I'm like, 'Can someone get her a f--kin' robe, please?! She's standing there naked, we've cut for five seconds, Jesus Christ,'" he said. E! News cites Rhys's "protective" attitude as a reason they love the couple, but it borders a bit on possessive. We do have to wonder if someone would be as opposed to a man being naked in front of people other than his partner. This is, after all, her job, and it's not like she's cheating.When it comes to parenting their son , though, it sounds like they're quite progressive about gender roles. "As a mother of three, there are moments where [you're not] the craft-making, cookie-making mom you want to be," she said. "And you know what? It's OK."