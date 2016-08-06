Here's What You Should Be Buying From Sephora Right Now

Sephora has always been our go-to — when we're looking for a restock of our favorite products and when we're ready to branch out and try something new. The store is always stocked with the newest items, the aesthetic is on-point, and it's constantly growing and evolving to keep up with the times. It's cool-girl central and not afraid to show it.
But the main draw of the black-and-white beauty haven are the new products. Even as beauty editors, we regularly check the "Just Arrived" tab on the retailer's site. Each time we hit refresh, we're met with a brand-new slew of eye candy.
To help usher in the new month — and Sephora's latest loot — we, R29's beauty team, are here to tell you what hair, makeup, and skin-care products we're most excited about and why. Check out which ones have us amped, then head over to the site to get the full list of items. We apologize to your wallet in advance.
