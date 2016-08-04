If you've been online in the past few days, you've likely enjoyed the Arthur memes that have been popping up on social media. The images — in particular, a close-up of Arthur's balled-up fist — have been used to illustrate everything from frustration at friends to speculation about Frank Ocean's new album.
But not everyone finds the Arthur memes as funny as you do. In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, WGBH, the station behind Arthur, expressed displeasure with the memes.
"We appreciate the memes that have been created and shared in good fun," a WGBH spokesperson said in the statement. "We are, however, disappointed by the few that are outside of good taste."
The network spokesperson may have been referring to the more sexual Arthur memes, including one that features Arthur putting his pants on. In the statement, the spokesperson also said that the network hopes "that Arthur and his friends will be depicted in a way that is respectful and appropriate for all audiences, including young Arthur fans and their families."
There you have it — sexualizing a children's TV show may be funny in some corners of the internet, but it's still a kids' TV show. So, naturally, the network's not thrilled at the more lewd memes. Still, it's hard to imagine anyone not finding the memes of Arthur's fist hilarious.
When Frank Ocean says his album is coming out in July and it's August pic.twitter.com/CaUmHRla81— what (@chanelpuke) August 2, 2016
Mom: "fix that attitude before i fix it for you" pic.twitter.com/6CFLVM8yxj— SHACKAVELI (@shackhendrix) July 28, 2016
"Can you pass me my charger?"— Arthur (@Arthurtbh) July 29, 2016
"What percent you on?" pic.twitter.com/LddgX12dsc
