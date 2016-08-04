These Long Lost Sisters Reunited On A Plane & The Entire Internet Is A Mess

To celebrate National Sisters’ Day (Sunday, August 7), British Airways teamed up with Ancestry to bring two sisters together with their half-sister from the U.K. for the first time.
Mandy Shore, 71, was adopted, and because only her mother’s name was on her birth certificate, she never knew much about her father’s side of the family. She turned to the Ancestry DNA database, where she discovered not only who her father was, but that she had two half-sisters, Ann and Lynn, living in Texas.
British Airways heard about the story, and helped the trio plan to meet up in London. But the airline gave their reunion a head start by inviting Mandy to surprise her sisters on the flight to Heathrow. The surprise was captured in this video, that just might make you happy-cry.
Interested in making your own family journey? British Airways and Ancestry have announced a contest to help more people discover their family histories and unite in person on a free trip to London. Three winners will receive roundtrip flights and four nights in a hotel. More info can be found here.
