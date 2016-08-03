A Harry Potter Genius Made A Supercut Of Every Spell

A would-be Hogwarts genius has made a supercut of every spell said in the Harry Potter movies.
From "accio" to "wingardium leviosa" — both pronunciations, since we're neither snobs nor ingrates — spells both obscure and obvious made the cut. The video, titled the "Book of Spells," shows the depth of the HP universe. Many of the spells' Latin roots suggest their magical effect, and it's incredible to see the intricacy of the magic employed by the wizarding world.
Not all of the known spells from J.K. Rowling's make-believe world are featured in the video. The mashup only shows the spells voiced in the film adaptations. All of the familiar characters make an appearance: Harry, Ron, Hermione, Voldemort, Snape, and many other fan favorites.
It doesn't seem like a mistake that this video has been released just in time for back-to-school season (or for Cursed Child's release, whatever). Hogwarts' school year begins September 1, so there's only so much time left to memorize each spell before you have to head to platform 9¾.
