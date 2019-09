A Harry Potter Genius Made A Supercut Of Every Spell

Not all of the known spells from J.K. Rowling's make-believe world are featured in the video. The mashup only shows the spells voiced in the film adaptations. All of the familiar characters make an appearance: Harry, Ron, Hermione, Voldemort, Snape, and many other fan favorites.It doesn't seem like a mistake that this video has been released just in time for back-to-school season (or for Cursed Child's release , whatever). Hogwarts' school year begins September 1, so there's only so much time left to memorize each spell before you have to head to platform 9¾.