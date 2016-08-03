If you’re a Starbucks-lover, you’ve probably played Starbucks for Life before. (In case you haven't, the game is kind of like a coffee lottery. Winners get free coffee every single day — for life.) Until recently it was a only a holiday-season occurrence, but the coffee chain just announced a summer edition.
To play, you must be a Starbucks Reward member (and 18 or older). Next time you hit up the chain — which if you're as coffee-obsessed as we are, will probably be sometime within the next 24 hours — make sure you use your registered Starbucks card or app to make your purchase.
Every time you buy a Granita or whatever your favorite summertime Starbucks treat may be, you will earn a turn. Then, head over to www.starbucksforlife.com to play.
Seven customers will win the grand prize of, you guessed it, Starbucks for life, a.k.a. a free beverage or food item every single day for the next 30 years. That's a whole lot of coffees. Over 10,000 to be exact.
Other prizes include free beverages for a week, a month, or a year. The game lasts from now until September 12. Good thing we don't really need an an extra excuse to get our daily iced coffee fix.
