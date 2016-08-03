You'd think Kim Kardashian would be the last person who needed to chase fame. But in a scene in The Hills' 10th anniversary special, we see her at Speidi's housewarming party, The Cut points out. She admires the jellyfish display, and then announces multiple times that she's headed to Vegas for the VMAs.
Spencer Pratt told Complex last year that Kim was vying for a spot on The Hills when it first started — and according to him, this isn't the only scene she filmed for it. "[Kim] used to call Heidi to organize Heidi's closet," he said. "Kim was edited out of Hills episodes organizing Heidi's closet."
It looks like Kim's goal of attaining reality TV fame started before Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her representative denied that she was ever going to be on The Hills, though.
Remember this tomorrow when you watch #TheHills @MTV special pic.twitter.com/BKjsnS6HuL— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 2, 2016
The housewarming party episode aired in 2007, though that scene never made it in. Imagine: Kim Kardashian deemed unfit for reality TV.
