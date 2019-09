"Out of the mouths of babes," right? An 8-year-old Beyoncé fan has demonstrated a firm grasp of the cultural zeitgeist. The unnamed Beyhive member's letter to Bey went viral for perfectly praising the queen's dominance."Dear, Beyoncé — my favorite singer," the letter reads. "You are the best you are a rare rose in a garden of blooming flowers but your the only one who shoots out sparkle and lite up the sky. My favorite song is sorry that song be poppin I be turnt up."