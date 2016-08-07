The One Face Mask That Instantly Improved My Skin



So why marmalade? Citrus fruits are packed with vitamins — stuff that obviously makes our bodies healthier, and they can have a similar effect on our skin, too. “I am obsessed with nutrients and vitamins,” Glazman told us. “I have been using and trying a lot of different supplements for many years and working with a nutritionist to find which work and which don't. So I wanted to find a way to bring the same level of nutrients and supplements to the skin.”



And after almost three years of research and development, Glazman and his team at the Fresh Research Lab outside of Paris have managed to do just that. They started by developing the mask, but plan to unveil an entire line of Vitamin Nectar products in the future. “Masks are always a fun way to start, because you can put so many ingredients in them,” says Glazman. This concoction is made up of 50 percent citrus fruits, including oranges, clementines, and lemons, plus a vitamin fruit complex, a blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B5, lemon and orange extracts, and AHAs. Together they exfoliate the skin to leave it looking brighter, softer, and more glowy.