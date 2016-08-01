At one point in the video, even Boyce can’t believe how similar a $72, limited-edition highlighter looks in comparison to a $6 one. And, after the final spritz of setting spray has been fired? It’s hard to identify which side of her face required $600 worth of products versus $90.



We know what you may be thinking: The way a product reads on camera doesn’t necessarily match how it might look IRL. And, of course, there’s more to makeup than color — wear (including longevity and whether a product pills or creases), along with feel, packaging, and even scent all play vital parts in whether a product looks good, works for your lifestyle, and is easy to use, no matter what the cost.



What’s more, not every high-end product has an affordable counterpart that will provide the same effect. (In fact, Boyce skipped using blush in this tutorial because she just couldn’t find an affordable version comparable to the one she loves.) But, caveats aside, the message is clear — there are many low-cost formulas out there that can perform just as well as the expensive stuff.



Boyce’s take? Of the final looks, she says they are virtually indistinguishable. But more importantly, she offers this reminder: “Do not let anyone tell you that you're going to have to splurge to try to get a look that someone probably [used] five-hundred-bucks-worth of products to create,” she says. “You’ve just got to get creative and and come up with your own thing.”



