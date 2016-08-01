What If Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Are Secretly Collaborating?

If you feared the days of hearing Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's names in the same sentence were over, then we have some good news for you.
Fans are pretty convinced that Gomez and Bieber have collaborated on a song with DJ Snake. In a series of tweets, the French DJ teased the track "Let Me Love You" with Bieber. From this video, it's clear the song features Bieber's vocals.
Dj Snake x Justin Bieber "Let Me Love You" #Encore pic.twitter.com/XxwNVbnu6y— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) July 27, 2016
Then, a few days later, Gomez snapchatted herself listening to a song with a very similar chorus, except it's her voice. In the short clip, Gomez coyly laughs at the camera as she lip-syncs to what we think is her version of "Let Me Love You."
DJ Snake even retweeted this post from MTV U.K., which leads us to believe that yes, he did manage to arrange a collaboration between the two.
OOH @SelenaGomez has teased her own version of @DJSnake & @JustinBieber's #LetMeLoveYou 😱🔥 https://t.co/sCXYADCi94 pic.twitter.com/NI8WZhRyXc— MTV UK (@MTVUK) August 1, 2016
Whoa.
Still not convinced? I wasn't. Until I saw these pictures of each of them wearing the same weird red sunglasses. And now, I beliebe.
If DJ Snake is responsible for getting these two to release a song with each other's names attached to it, then he deserves a Nobel Prize. And a matching pair of red shades.
ITS DEFINETLY GONNA BE JUSTIN BIEBER FEAT SELENA GOMEZ I CAN FEEL IT OMG THIS IS GONNA KILL US ALL— ️ (@jelengend) July 31, 2016
