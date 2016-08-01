Misty Copeland Got Married This Weekend

Misty Copeland danced her way into her longtime boyfriend's heart, and now they are officially married.
The ballerina's manager confirmed to Us Weekly that Copeland and Olu Evans, an attorney in New York City, were married on Sunday July 31. The two held their marriage ceremony at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, California. The site reports they exchanged vows by the water, and decorated the area with pink hydrangeas and white roses. The two hosted about 100 guests.
In August of 2015, Copeland talked about her dream wedding dress to VanityFair. “I’d like to show my figure, somewhat — romantic and elegant," she said. "I don’t think I want to go super poofy or anything like that. It’s very different for a performer, a ballerina, someone who is onstage a lot and wears big costumes. So it's not like this is my chance to be that way, because that's something I do every day, almost. I want to feel like myself — but more beautiful than I do every day.”
We can't wait to see pictures of the Inbal Dror gown that made the final cut.
Congrats to the happy couple!
