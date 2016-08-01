We’re not going to remind you that summer is ending soon. (No one likes that jerk). But with August comes those first thoughts of fall, back-to-school season, and the chance to renew your focus on your career and finances. You don’t have to give up your beach time just yet, but those hot and sticky dog days of summer are definitely less appealing than they were in June. Isn’t it time to get back to business?
Ahead, we asked Angie Banicki, tarot reader to the stars, to provide us with work-and-money focused tarotscopes for August. Unlike traditional horoscopes, these provide insights from the tarot deck, plus Banicki's included a song or two from Spotify that will help guide you this month.
With an eye on your career and finances, your tarotscope can help you get on track for a productive and prosperous fall, humidity be damned.
