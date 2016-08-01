People Went All Out To Wish Harry Potter A Happy Birthday

Hunter Harris
Harry Potter might be known as the "Boy Who Lived," but over the weekend the character turned 36 years old. HP author J.K. Rowling also celebrated a birthday on July 31, since the writer shares a birthday with her iconic character.

Online, fans celebrated Potter's birthday in a big way. The day was especially notable because July 31 was the release date for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the stage play written by Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play follows Harry's son Albus at Hogwarts, 19 years after the seventh book Deathly Hallows finished.

Potter fans celebrated Harry's birthday with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHarry.

Freeform aired a special Harry Potter weekend to celebrate the occasion. The channel's weekend marathon included all of the Harry Potter movies (except for Order of the Phoenix), along with an exclusive documentary about Potter fandom directed by Tom Felton.

Freeform's marathon was also a topic of conversation online. Many of the channel's shows tweeted individual birthday wishes for the wizard.

