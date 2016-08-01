People Went All Out To Wish Harry Potter A Happy Birthday

Online, fans celebrated Potter's birthday in a big way. The day was especially notable because July 31 was the release date for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the stage play written by Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play follows Harry's son Albus at Hogwarts, 19 years after the seventh book Deathly Hallows finished.
Potter fans celebrated Harry's birthday with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHarry.
Today is the birthday of our favorite wizard ever! #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/PYSUye9GaR— MuggleNet.com (@MuggleNet) July 31, 2016
THE MAGIC NEVER DIES #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/4j9PNj58TD— newtmas maartje (@THEMAZEKILLS) July 31, 2016
On this day in 1991, Hagrid showed up at the Hut-on-the-Rock with Harry's letter and told him he was a wizard #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter— Hogwarts Logic (@HogwartsLogic) July 31, 2016
"Yer a wizard, Harry."— Harry Potter Memory (@PotterMemory) July 31, 2016
"I'm a what?" #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/j5NWpWQh44
"This boy will be famous. Every child in our world will know his name. #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/rDgkkvn90M— Harry Potter (@HtothePotter) July 31, 2016
When you see a fake fan wish Harry Potter a happy birthday on the 29th. #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/TzP0TkzsZ6— Shelby (@littlehooch94) July 30, 2016
Freeform's marathon was also a topic of conversation online. Many of the channel's shows tweeted individual birthday wishes for the wizard.
#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter! Love, @lucyhale, @SleepintheGardn, @IANMHARDING, @tylerjblackburn and @KeeganAllen!https://t.co/UtobQzHASo— Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) July 29, 2016
Is this how you’d say “Happy Birthday?”— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) July 29, 2016
Show us how you’d do it using #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter!https://t.co/20fjjrGWfI