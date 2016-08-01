YouTube Star GloZell Green Plays Jenga For Doughnuts

We arrived at VidCon 2016 and immediately found our favorite green goddess to challenge her to games in the Refinery29 FunHouse.
GloZell Green is a performer, YouTube personality, and now, a newly published author. Her book Is You Okay? documents her rise to internet stardom, her famous interviews, and her fertility struggles. She spoke to R29 in April about the different options she tried on her journey to becoming pregnant. One option was using a Yoni Egg. (Which you should probably look up if you're curious what that is.)
Despite facing setbacks along the way, GloZell always comes out victorious. Just watch how she outsmarts Lucie Fink to snag all the doughnuts!
To see more, check out GloZell's channel on YouTube.
