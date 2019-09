Inside The Kitchen At The Olympic Village

The athletes' dining room is larger than two football fields , and the kitchen is roughly the size of one football field.About 20 chefs are behind the diverse menu. The international offerings are meant to help athletes from various countries feel more at home in Rio. One food available at the restaurant, for example, is Korean kimchee, made with fermented cabbage and other vegetables. The kitchen will also offer things like rice and miso soup, as well as nattō (fermented soybeans), for athletes interested in Japanese food.Competitors with food allergies or restrictions don't have to worry, either. The Olympic spread includes a halal kitchen, as well as an "exclusive island" for halal foods, Dantas says. Kosher items are available, too, but the demand is lower for kosher foods, so athletes can ask for kosher items at each specific island, rather than having one area of the restaurant devoted to kosher offerings, Dantas explained.