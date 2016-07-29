We may have identified the ultimate sustainable dining solution. At a pop-up event known as Salvage Supperclub, people are eating in dumpsters.
But these aren't regular old dumpster-divers — they're doing it for a good cause. How do we know this? Because they're paying $80 to $125 per meal, according to Delish.
Industrial designer Josh Treuhaft clears out dumpsters to host dinners made from restaurants' leftover ingredients.
It's all safe to eat, though we have to say the menu doesn't sound too appetizing. Sarah Henry, who attended and wrote about the event for NPR, said her dinner consisted of "wilted basil, bruised plums, past-their-prime tomatoes, vegetable pulp, surplus squash, whole favas (we're talking even the tough outer layer), garbanzo bean water, dairy whey, sweet potato skins and overripe, peel-on bananas."
Whether or not these dinners are worth $125, at least the money goes to charity. One dinner's proceeds very appropriately went to Food Runners, which delivers restaurants' surplus food to the needy.
The cities where these dinners take place are extremely predictable: Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Berkeley. You can see what's coming up on the organization's Eventbrite page.
