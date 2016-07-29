JoJo Made A Bold Choice With Her Finale Dress

We don't know if JoJo Fletcher will pick Jordan Rodgers or Robby Hayes on next week's The Bachelorette finale. Still, plenty of details about the end of this season have been revealed to fans. We know that whoever got second place lost Fletcher's affection with one mistake. And we know she'll be delivering the news, both good and bad, in a gorgeous dress.
While previous Bachelorettes have gone with more conservative dresses, Fletcher decided to go for a bolder look. The dress' slit to the thigh has a definite Angelina Jolie at the Oscars vibe. And like most Bachelorettes before her, she went with a pale color, opting for an off-white gown. Is the nod to wedding dress hues unconscious, or very conscious?
The season finale of The Bachelorette will air on ABC on August 1.
