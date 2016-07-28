

Fans pushed back at that comment, tweeting that they didn't understand why this meant he couldn't support civil rights. Others wrote that they had seen a photo of his dad on Instagram and that he was clearly Black.



Bow Wow clarified that what he meant from his "not Black" comment was that he was of a mixed race, explaining his "ancestors were in tribes. My moss side of my family is white and native."



He later added, "Seen his mom? My grandma is not [Black]. My [dad's] father was mixed. My dad look like a drunk [Cuban] with no rhythm.



"NO BLACK really on the moss side of the family," he tweeted. "All my cousins have BLONDE HAIR BRO. Nephew etc.. look like [Bieber]."



But no matter what he looks like, Bow Wow made it clear in a response to one fan, "People want me to fight the power, I'm just not with all that. It's not me."