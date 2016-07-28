Fiona Apple’s debut album Tidal turns 20 this weekend, which is both news to Apple aesthetes and important because of a new music video. Apple’s “Criminal” video was instantly iconic and crazy-controversial. Director Mark Romanek went on to direct a handful of features and a bevy of music videos including “Shake It Off,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and “Picasso Baby.”
Lane Moore, the singer-songwriter behind the band It Was Romance, is clearly a Fiona Apple fan. Their “Hooking up with Girls” music video is a shot-for-shot remake of the Apple video. What Moore lacks in Apple’s raw singing power — remember, Apple was 18 and involved in a non-trivial amount of psychic pain — she makes up for in laid-back personality.
“Fiona Apple has always been a huge influence for me musically, and I knew I wanted to pay homage to my favorite ’90s music videos,” Moore tells Nylon. “So when I realized the ‘Criminal’ video had a lot of similar visual and lyrical themes about vague sexual exploits that aren’t what they seem and are confusing and frustrating, it all clicked.”
Moore says that she searched for houses that looked like the one used in “Criminal” and that the song has thematic connection to hers as well.
“I wrote ‘Hooking Up With Girls’ because I was in a relationship with someone I couldn’t ever really get a read on. What we were seemed to change constantly and I honestly didn’t care what we were or weren’t. I just wanted to know whatever the hell it was,” Moore tells Nylon.
Watch “Hooking up with Girls” below.
Lane Moore, the singer-songwriter behind the band It Was Romance, is clearly a Fiona Apple fan. Their “Hooking up with Girls” music video is a shot-for-shot remake of the Apple video. What Moore lacks in Apple’s raw singing power — remember, Apple was 18 and involved in a non-trivial amount of psychic pain — she makes up for in laid-back personality.
“Fiona Apple has always been a huge influence for me musically, and I knew I wanted to pay homage to my favorite ’90s music videos,” Moore tells Nylon. “So when I realized the ‘Criminal’ video had a lot of similar visual and lyrical themes about vague sexual exploits that aren’t what they seem and are confusing and frustrating, it all clicked.”
Moore says that she searched for houses that looked like the one used in “Criminal” and that the song has thematic connection to hers as well.
“I wrote ‘Hooking Up With Girls’ because I was in a relationship with someone I couldn’t ever really get a read on. What we were seemed to change constantly and I honestly didn’t care what we were or weren’t. I just wanted to know whatever the hell it was,” Moore tells Nylon.
Watch “Hooking up with Girls” below.
Advertisement