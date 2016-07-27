You'll Never Guess What's Inside This Luxurious Hobbit Hole

If you've ever read a J.R.R. Tolkien book or seen any of the many Hobbit or Lord of the Rings movies, you're probably familiar with the precious little hobbit holes that line the streets of the Shire. Well, those quaint homes from Tolkien's mind inspired this architectural gem in the village of Holme in Huddersfield, England.
The home is called Underhill — which is fitting, as it's literally built into the side of a hill. Underhill was designed by well-known architect Arthur Quarmby in 1975 and is an example of an architectural theory called Earth Sheltering. Quarmby and his family lived in Underhill for the last 41 years, but it's now on the market for over $910,000. And though it may resemble a hobbit hole on the outside, the 4,000-square-foot home holds unexpected extravagance inside.
In addition to its four bedrooms, the home has a music room, playroom, and study. It even contains a room called the Cave, which features natural stone walls and an open-peat fireplace. The main attraction of Underhill, though, is the massive indoor pool, which you have to see to believe. Take a look inside to see Quarmby's luxurious take on hobbit-style living. (House Beautiful)
