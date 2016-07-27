

Slaves who built the White House were “well-fed” and had “decent lodgings” according to Fox News front man Bill O’Reilly.



The TV anchor defended the working conditions for the slaves who built 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in a segment attempting to fact-check Michelle Obama’s speech from the Democratic National Convention on Monday night.



"Slaves that worked there were well-fed and had decent lodgings provided by the government, which stopped hiring slave labor in 1802," said the commentator.



“So, Michelle Obama is essentially correct in citing slaves as builders of the White House, but there were others working, as well,” he added.



The first lady brought the house down in Philadelphia with her powerful keynote address on Monday night, where she was stumping for the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.



"I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves," she said. "And I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent, Black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn.”



This was FLOTUS’ line that O’Reilly decided to "fact-check" on his show The O'Reilly Factor.



The host went on to say, that, “In addition, free Blacks, whites, and immigrants also worked on the massive building. There were no illegal immigrants at that time. If you could make it here, you could stay here.”



He wrapped up the segment, with, “I just can't get rid of that history teacher thing. You know what I'm talking about?”

