In 2016, surprise wedding and engagement ring photos are no longer the domain of female celebrities. The latest famous person to pop up on social media with some possibly symbolic hardware on his left ring finger is Ed Sheeran.
Immediately after Sheeran's friend Jovel posted this photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed that ring. Does it mean he's actually married? Did he just put that ring on that finger because it's where it fit right? It's hard to imagine that the singer of the number-one wedding first-dance song on Spotify ("Thinking Out Loud") doesn't think long and hard about these things.
Sheeran has been dating Cherry Seaborn for a little more than a year. According to the Mirror, the two went to high school together. Bustle reports that she's currently an advisory consultant at Deloitte & Touche in New York City. Sheeran's been enjoying some time off this past year, after a whole lot of touring, and he's been spotted all over the world with Seaborn.
Most recently, the pair could be seen celebrating their anniversary in the background of a Taylor Swift Instagram post.
While Sheeran himself is on a self-imposed social media break, it seems his friends can't help but share pics of him looking happy, relaxed, and in love.
