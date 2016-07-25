Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August

Bad news, everyone. Netflix is yanking some of our favorites out of its queue.
It happens every month, but the idea of not being able to watch Charlie's Angels every day until infinity is hard to stomach.
There aren't too many titles leaving us this time around, but we are planning to have a few last viewings of these monumental classics. I think an Addams Family Values, The Sandlot, Wish Upon a Star, The Wild Thornberrys Movie marathon is in our near future. A little nostalgia, and a lot of LOLs.
What more could one want from a binge? Ahead, all the titles you still have a chance to catch before they go.
Plan accordingly.
