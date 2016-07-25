

"This bitch is finding Pokémon! She's finding Pokémon while Beyoncé is singing!" Desai-Barochia said, taking a video of the offender. "Look at where she is! She's next to the stage!"



Perhaps this can serve as a teachable moment for Formation Tour's lucky ticket holders: Consider pressing pause on Pokémon Go during this one-in-a-lifetime experience. The only thing you need to catch on Beyoncé's stage are feelings.