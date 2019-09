The latest mobile craze has officially gone too far. A Beyoncé "fan" has been exposed for standing steps away from the queen herself at a recent concert — and playing Pokémon Go.Honorary Beyhive member Anand Desai-Barochia put a fellow stage-side ticket-holder on blast over the weekend during Bey's show outside Paris. Desai-Barochia saw that a nearby concertgoer actually had her eyes glued to Pokémon Go instead of basking in the greatness the Formation Tour had to offer.