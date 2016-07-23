Adele accidentally kissed a fan and he loved it. One of the vocal superstar's biggest fans attended her Vancouver, Canada, show on July 21 and he definitely got more than he paid for.
The 21-year-old man, identified on Twitter as Wizzy! posted a photo of his ticket with the caption "Going to sing dance turn up all 200,000 Naira of this ticket."
ADELE!!!!! Going to sing dance turnup all 200,000 Naira of this ticket 😈 pic.twitter.com/nMOiVktw3d— Wizzy! (@BadManWizz) July 21, 2016
The fan, who happens to be Nigerian, also tweeted that seeing Adele would be emotional for him, seeing as he's part of her hive, or whatever it is she calls her devoted fanbase.
Adele pulled the fan, who had floor seats, onstage. She went to hug him, but after she discovered that he traveled from Nigeria for the show, they ended up locking lips for a brief smooch.
"Oh my god, I haven't been kissed by another man in like six years!” Adele said afterward. "He just snogged me!" A video, posted by another Twitter user, captured the funny moment and Adele's warmhearted response.
"Thanks for the kiss!" she said, before the fan left the stage. Now that's devotion.
HERE IS A GOOD QUALITY VIDEO OF THE GUY THAT KISSED ADELE!!! This is TOTALLY GOALS AND SO PERFECT OMFG 😂😍😝😂 pic.twitter.com/r3qCR0nsgB— my love (@_drchrissy_) July 22, 2016
