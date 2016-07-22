Busy Phillips Gets Real About Her Fear Raising Daughters

Former Freaks and Geeks star Busy Phillips shared a personal fear she has about being a mom. The actress said her greatest fear for her daughters is that they'll be sexually assaulted.
Phillips, 37, has two kids: Birdie Leigh, 7, and Cricket Pearl, 3. She is married to screenwriter and producer Marc Silverstein.
"My greatest fear and worry is that one of my daughters will be sexually assaulted in her life,” Philipps told Mini Magazine. “I know the statistics and I will try to help by starting conversations early about sex and protecting themselves, but it scares me to no end."
Phillips talked about the importance of educating her two girls on positive healthy relationships from a young age. She also said she hopes they attend schools where sex education is focused on consent.
"I really hope that meaningful steps will be taken on campuses and I hope consent becomes a part of sex ed in schools," she said.
