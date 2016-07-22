The Harry Potter fandom has had a lot to celebrate recently. The West End debut of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them are both very exciting. But, let's be honest, their magic quotient pales in comparison to this real-life Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley reunion.



Daniel Radcliffe is currently starring in a new play called Privacy off-Broadway at the Public Theater. Last night, his long-time pal and fictional wife Bonnie Wright stopped by to see the show.



Their reunion was immortalized in an Instagram post that finds Radcliffe and Wright grinning with their arms wrapped around Harry Potter director Chris Columbus, who also went to check out the show.



Both Columbus and Wright posted the photo, with the director captioning his, "Chamber of Secrets reunion...The future Mr and Mrs Harry Potter..." Wright used her caption to heap some praise on her make-believe husband, saying, "Congrats Dan on another stellar performance."

