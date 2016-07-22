Sia may be one of the greatest pop artists of our time. But the 40-year-old Aussie still experiences the same feeling most of us do before appearing under any sort of spotlight: stage fright.
The singer performed for Good Morning America's summer concert series in New York City's Central Park on Friday morning. While chatting with GMA anchor Amy Robach, Sia admitted she had a stressful moment backstage.
The singer performed for Good Morning America's summer concert series in New York City's Central Park on Friday morning. While chatting with GMA anchor Amy Robach, Sia admitted she had a stressful moment backstage.
When Robach asked the artist her favorite thing about performing, Sia admitted point-blank that she doesn't enjoy it. "I do not love performing. I get really scared," said the notoriously private singer. "I just cried in the dressing room," she continued. "I'm really croaky and I was like, 'I'm not going to hit the high note and I want everyone to like me.' It's scary to perform!"
So, wait — why does Sia keep doing something that absolutely terrifies her? "I do it because I want to make you happy!" she told the crowd to cheers. Check out the whole interview, below.
So, wait — why does Sia keep doing something that absolutely terrifies her? "I do it because I want to make you happy!" she told the crowd to cheers. Check out the whole interview, below.
Advertisement
And here is Sia performing her single "Cheap Thrills." She doesn't seem nervous at all!
Advertisement