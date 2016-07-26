What do Don Draper, Samantha Jones, and Joey Tribbiani all have in common? (Apart from being a few of our favorite characters of all time, that is.) We're guessing they are all mind-blowing in bed. And while we're fully cognizant that this trio — and the other 24 we picked — are fully fictional, we're also admitting to fantasizing about what they'd be like in the sack from time to time.



We're pegging Joey as playful and up for everything, and Don as just the right amount of domineering. As for Samantha: She seems like a gal who knows exactly what she wants and how she's going to get it between the sheets. If that isn't deeply sexy, then we don't know what is.



We're not afraid to cop to our minds being lustily in the gutter. You know you want to come down here and join us. And so, without further ado, here are the characters with whom we wouldn't hesitate to hop in the sack, even if just for a hit-it-and-quit-it kind of thrill.



