Women may make up over half of the population in the United States, but the number of female elected officials is embarrassingly low.
Women make up only 19.6% of Congress. Out of the 100 biggest cities in the nation, only 19 have female mayors. And, at the top of the list, the U.S. has yet to elect a female president.
That last stat is why actors Lena Dunham, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Lea DeLaria, Natasha Lyonne, Rosie Perez, and other artists joined forces for the video #ThisIsWhatMyRevolutionLooksLike, shared exclusively with Refinery29.
The video is part of an ongoing campaign aimed at highlighting why it is crucial to elect more women into office.
While the video doesn't mention presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by name, it was created by Humanity for Hillary, a collective of artists and activists created to address the sexism of this election cycle and help change the perception the public has about the former secretary of state.
"I participated in this video because this is the most essential election of our lifetime, and I believe that electing more women is a true revolutionary action," Dunham said in a statement. "If you believe in equality for women, LGTBQ, people of color, and immigrants, then there is only one choice this November — Hillary Clinton."
Watch the video, here:
