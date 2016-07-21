It's National Junk Food Day & We're Celebrating With Food Porn

Warning: The following may cause a serious case of hanger.
Today is the day you didn't realize you've been waiting for all year: July 21 is National Junk Food Day. Yes, an entire day to appreciate tasty treats, regardless of their nutritional value.
Whether you celebrate by finally tracking down that food trend you always see on Instagram or by just reaching for a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos, today is the day to stock up on your fave goodies. In honor of our new favorite holiday, we've rounded up 15 of the best food porn 'grams to give you some inspiration for your afternoon snack. (But good luck deciding on just one.)
Let's start off with everyone's favorite junk food: French fries. Just look at this crispy, golden pile of goodness.
You know what would go great with those fries? This cheeseburger, of course.
Not really a meat-eater? That's okay, this grilled cheese is veg-friendly (veggies not required).
Or maybe this one.
These chocolate chip cookies would be a great follow-up.
If this cronut ice cream sandwich doesn't scream National Junk Food Day, we don't know what does.
Someone give this video an Emmy.
If you've never had a fried pickle, please stop what you are doing and go try some right now.
We can roll with this.
Be it truffle mac or Kraft, you must celebrate this day with macaroni and cheese.
This s'more puts all other s'mores to shame.
Any pizza can be a personal pizza, if you try hard and believe in yourself.
This is not your average doughnut. This is a work of art.
Are you noticing a theme here? (Hint: It's melted cheese.)
How can you knot be drooling?
To sum up: We might have to leave the office early today.
