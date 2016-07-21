Justin Bieber knows how to get the people going. (His people, at least.) Beliebers on Twitter are excited about the singer's latest fan interactions. The pop star is dropping lines of the lyrics to his new song on Twitter — by direct-messaging his followers.
"Cold Water," a collaboration between Bieber, Major Lazer, Diplo, Ed Sheeran and MØ, isn't out until tomorrow. But fans who use the hashtag #ColdWater2Days are getting a special preview of the lyrics directly from Bieber himself.
Obviously, since we're talking about Beliebers here, fans who haven't received a DM yet are getting a little testy. Let's all take a deep breath and remember that the dude has 85 million followers. So if you don't get a DM, it's nothing personal.
But seriously, go check your inbox.
Yo @justinbieber m still waiting for my DM of cold water lyrics pic.twitter.com/5qSThQ06WA— Gloria ❤ (@schnelgloria) July 21, 2016
When Justin DM's cold water lyrics to beliebers excluding u #MTVHottest @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/xfMURY4gNx— rach (@_rachelb1200) July 20, 2016
@justinbieber is going to be getting some #coldwater on him if he doesn't DM me lyrics @Estherwuff @perfectraia 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FylT2kgPeJ— Justin & Moxie (@moxiexbieber) July 21, 2016
So Justin sending fans dm's of the lyrics to cold waters um fam u wanna hit mine up to @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/pqVgXA5nZi— Lilly Grace ♡ (@SlayBieberVeli) July 20, 2016
