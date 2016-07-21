Story from Music

Justin Bieber Is DMing New Song Lyrics To His Fans

Carolyn L. Todd
Justin Bieber knows how to get the people going. (His people, at least.) Beliebers on Twitter are excited about the singer's latest fan interactions. The pop star is dropping lines of the lyrics to his new song on Twitter — by direct-messaging his followers.

"Cold Water," a collaboration between Bieber, Major Lazer, Diplo, Ed Sheeran and MØ, isn't out until tomorrow. But fans who use the hashtag #ColdWater2Days are getting a special preview of the lyrics directly from Bieber himself.

Obviously, since we're talking about Beliebers here, fans who haven't received a DM yet are getting a little testy. Let's all take a deep breath and remember that the dude has 85 million followers. So if you don't get a DM, it's nothing personal.
Advertisement
But seriously, go check your inbox.
Advertisement

More from Music