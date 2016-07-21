Leslie Jones Perfectly Explains Dating While Being Single & Successful

Recently, Leslie Jones perfectly explained a unique woe of being a successful, single woman. On The Wendy Williams Show, Jones talked about not being in a relationship because every man she dates can't handle such a high-achieving, well-rounded woman.



"I should have a man, huh? It's like the more successful I get, the more single I am," Jones told Wendy Williams. "Men try to act like they like women like me, but they don't. They don't like strong, strong women. There was a period of time where men used to be like, 'Oh my girl got a job!' But now it's like, 'You work?'"



Williams, who has been married since 1997, echoed the same frustration. "[Men say] 'My girl's got a big ass and a pretty face, and that's all they need," she said.



Jones, who starred in Ghostbusters and is a cast member on Saturday Night Live, shared a perk for her future mate: "I'm the soldier you need! Oh baby, rent is getting paid this month!"