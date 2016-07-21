Crazed Taylor Swift Fans Are Threatening The Artist Who Says She's Dead

So, Taylor Swift is no longer just exposed, she is now deceased. At least according to one Australian street artist, who goes by Lushsux on social media, and the obituary mural they painted which mocked the death of the international pop star.
Just to clarify — Swift is still alive and well, just dealing with an epic PR fiasco, thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
In an interview with Mic, Lushsux described the type of Swiftie fandom coming after him once images of the wall art went viral.
Just to clarify — Swift is still alive and well, just dealing with an epic PR fiasco, thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
In an interview with Mic, Lushsux described the type of Swiftie fandom coming after him once images of the wall art went viral.
"Taylor Swift has some psuedo-Hitler-Youth-type organization of young fans hell-bent on, like, some kind of jihad against me and that mural," Lushsux told the site.
He continued, saying they "are forming cells right now in my city hatching plans to go down and ruin the wall." But to Lushsux, the mural is simply "comedy gold."
While he is obviously exaggerating by comparing teen stans to terrorists, commenters on their photos have made their stance on the artwork very, very clear.
They hate it.
He continued, saying they "are forming cells right now in my city hatching plans to go down and ruin the wall." But to Lushsux, the mural is simply "comedy gold."
While he is obviously exaggerating by comparing teen stans to terrorists, commenters on their photos have made their stance on the artwork very, very clear.
They hate it.
Advertisement
While the image in the mural is clearly Swift, the artist purposefully changed the last name to be "Smith" to avoid using her namesake.
On top of all that, someone has also defaced the wall, and made it into a new type of tribute to another fallen hero, Harambe the Gorilla.
Advertisement