Chloë Grace Moretz Will Speak At The Democratic National Convention

Chloë Grace Moretz will be speaking at next week's Democratic National Convention.
Moretz announcced the big news on Instagram alongside a photo of her with the party's presumptive nominee, Hillary Clinton.
"Going to be such a beautiful historic day and I can't believe I have the immense honor of being part of it," she wrote. "Thank you @hillaryclinton!"
The convention, taking place in Philadelphia from July 25 to 28, will include other celebrity speakers, including America Ferrera and Lena Dunham, who will be speaking together. Ferrera wrote on Instagram that she's "honored" to be speaking in support of Clinton. Dunham joked in her own post, "We promise not to copy off Michelle Obama's homework, dreamy as she is."
Demi Lovato tweeted a gif of Clinton to let her followers know she was going to the Convention, too. According to Time, the "Confident" singer will be joined by Debra Messing, Eva Longoria, and Fergie, who will headline a benefit show in Philly during the convention.
I'm going to @DemConvention next week in Philly!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WyDXlWPZsI— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 20, 2016
Other speakers at the DNC include first lady Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Vice President Joe Biden, and President Barack Obama.
