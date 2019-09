Apparently, Angela has been promoted. She meets Evil Corp CEO Price about that Bloomberg interview she was hustling to set up last week , they argue, and he asks her to dinner at a dive bar turned best restaurant in the city. It's a ham-fisted metaphor for her life right now but Price knows what he's doing when he tells her she's right and lets her win the battle over a TV appearance. When we see her again, she's gone full American Psycho, from the white walls of her apartment to the dinner in a fashionable restaurant and the light disco playing in the background which comes to a quick halt when she sees the table of old white men she’ll be joining. The restaurant is empty and they have to pay up front for the meal “because of the situation.” She has a pleasant dinner with Price and two other Evil Corp execs, both family men who use the company's resources to help charities and do non-profit work, Price tells her. They're also men who helped cover up her mother's death. Price gives her enough proof of their side gig doing some "nasty insider trading" and encourages her to destroy them. He’s making her choose her revenge or their lives. Or he’s making her do his dirty work. Either way, she’s living a moral gray area and he’s teaching her to navigate it.The big question in this episode is: who is Ray? He has diabetes and talks to his dead wife. He's some kind of kingpin with digital proficiency. He's making inroads to befriending Elliot because he needs him to pull off a hack. His scenes are clearly the lynchpin to the current theory floating around that Elliot is in a prison or a psych ward , but who is in in the world? A counselor? A guard? A man running the show? Is he a patient? Will Elliot have to cede control to Mr. Robot to find out Ray's true nature?Back to FSociety. Mobley finds Romero's dead body at his mother's house. He meets with Darlene (on a subway where a panhandler is singing a beautiful Italian song, a quiet nod to the Dusty moment earlier), and Trenton, to debate who is after them. He suspects the Dark Army and thinks Elliot is the one leading them to FSociety. Darlene takes off to talk to her brother and Mobley tells Trenton, “I don’t trust her, or her crazy ass brother…They just committed the crime of the century and they’re trying to cover their tracks. Right now, we’re the tracks.”What he's not thinking about are the very real tracks they've been leaving, which brings us to FBI agent Dominique. When we first see her in this episode, she s living every New Yorker’s life: watching Billion Dollar Listing New York while reading the New York Times on her mobile phone and consulting with Alexa. She’s shotgunning coffee while doing her hair and makeup to head into the office, with The Highwaymen’s “Highwaymen” playing in the background, a song written about the four reincarnated souls of a man. Since we hear the song from the start, getting all of the Willie verse and a little of the Kristofferson verse, we’re must know that we are only at the beginning of her journey. She's called to the scene of Romero's death because he has a list of FBI agents that includes her name and something about it keeps bothering her. She goes back to visit his mother and, while getting the old lady a glass of water from a box of packed dishes, discovers that some of the paper used for wrapping are printouts of code. As she (illegally) pokes further, she discovers a flyer for The End of the World party from the end of last season. She visits the address and discovers the F Society sign out front. Now, let's flashback ourselves, to the opening flashback, when Mobley asks Romero, "What happened to the 'u' and the 'n'?" Romero replies, "Oh that, that’s a story for another time."The story is far from over, friends.