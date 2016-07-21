Hello, friends.



The remaining members of FSociety are being hunted. But first, a flashback. If you wondered how they ended up in Coney Island, Mobley and Romero walk us through the process, revealing the space has a history of owners who die violent deaths. Romero was cell mates with the person who owns it now, and feels it is the "nexus of all evil in the universe." Rather than burning it down, as he promised, Romero is trying to rent it to Mobley. Mobley talks him into joining FSociety instead and that's how you foreshadow in a flashback.



Over the credits, as Elliot speaks to us, we hear Dusty Springfield's "You Don't Have To Say You Love Me" playing. The music is from an Italian song that Dusty once heard and loved so much that she cried. In a bid to make her own English version of it, two songwriters lifted the music and made up English lyrics, rather than translating the Italian lyrics. It's a story of two songs.



We rejoin Elliot on the phone with Tyrell, just like he demanded. Mr. Robot insists he’s delivered the most wanted man in America, but Elliot doesn’t trust it. Control…is an illusion? Elliot intends to keep control, no matter what. He O.D.s on Adderall in an attempt to shut out Mr. Robot. The war for control finds Mr. Robot pushing Elliot's brain buttons to imagine he's been kidnapped by men in black who feed him cement. After he comes to, barfing up the Adderall he took, to Mr. Robot shouting at him, he desperately scrapes the pills out of his own puke to take them again. Staying high on 200mgs of the drug a day keeps him at bay, but by day six of no sleep, Elliot is slipping into what he calls a fatal error. His downward spiral climaxes when he goes full McMurphy from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in group therapy on a rant against the “metastasizing mind words” we call religion.



