McKayla Maroney Is Unimpressed With Criticism Of Her Looks

i totally understand why people are upset about me "changing", i get it.. but if i can promise you one thing, it's that i will never stop changing. life is all about growing, evolving, and becoming more and more yourself, and these last couple years i've done nothing but that! i've finally gotten myself to the point where i know who i am, and what i want out life, and you can either love me, or hate me for that. either way, i love you, and wish you the best, because to me a real role model is someone who has the courage to be exactly who they are no matter what anyone else thinks.. and if i can inspire one person to live like that, then i've done my job on this planet. #KeepSmiling ❤️

A photo posted by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Jul 15, 2016 at 11:27pm PDT