Celebrities React To Garry Marshall's Death

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.
Iconic filmmaker Garry Marshall — who directed popular rom-coms like Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries, Runaway Bride, and Valentine's Daydied at the age of 81 on Tuesday night. A rep for Marshall — also known for creating classic '70s shows like Happy Days and The Odd Couple — confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Marshall died in a Burbank, CA hospital from pneumonia complications after suffering a stroke. And based on the outpouring of grief and love from stars on social media, Hollywood had a lot of love for the man.
Jessica Alba, who starred in 2010's Valentine's Day, wrote, "thank you for your comedic genius and I'm so grateful for all the films and TV shows that helped shaped my generation and generations to come." Co-star Ashton Kutcher called Marshall a friend & mentor" and "a beautiful man & masterful story teller." And Mandy Moore, who at age 16 co-starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries, said that the director was a "gem of a man" and "the kindest, the most patient, the most human and so, so wildly funny." She also thanked him for giving her her first acting gig — as well as "all the glorious means of laughing and crying and feeling whole and connected." Here are what many more celebrities have to say in the wake of Marshall's passing,
A hard day for those of us in the Garry camp. In reflection, I share some memories and feelings with you. Garry and I were shooting Mothers Day this past year my children came to visit the set. I was behind a wall about to do a scene waiting for the very words that every working actor is quite used to, "and....ACTION!" Much to my pleasant surprise the voice booming from behind the wall was my son, Ryder. I couldn't help but smile and after we finished the scene both Garry and I shared a moment. We knew in an instant that so many things come full circle. That once upon a time that was me on his lap yelling ACTION for my mother and pa on Overboard in 1987. That in Garry's words in that moment, "The circle of life is an amazing thing isn't it..." In that moment he was more then my director, he was family. That moment meant way more then any success of any film. I looked around the set and saw faces I had known and seen since I was a little girl. In one flash of a moment there was so much recognition of how loyal, wonderful, kind, generous, funny and profound Garry was. He kept his loved ones close, he loved people, he loved making movies, he loved to laugh, he loved loved loved. And those of us who were fortunate to know him like this were so lucky. The messages Garry shared with the world truly represented his character. He wanted peace and the importance of family and connection to be at the forefront of everything he did. I have so much admiration for his purity of such loving messages. He created things that made us feel good because he just wanted people around him to be happy. Once while shooting Raising Helen, I was reaching for a laugh. I didn't feel that a scene was going right and I wasn't hitting the joke and I was incredibly frustrated. He came over to me and gently held my hand and said, "Kate, sometimes we don't need to laugh, sometimes making us smile is even more important." Garry wanted to see the world smile because he knew we all need more of that. To everyone in the Garry Marshall family, I love you all so much. I will miss you Garry ❤️ I love you.

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

I have been fortunate in the sense that I have not lost many people that have made a significant, life changing impact to my world. Today, we lost someone who not only changed my life, but changed and touched the lives of so many others. Through his work, Garry Marshall was able to make us laugh, cry, feel joy and pride one moment, and the next, utter sadness. But he always did this in a beautiful way that made for such fantastic and timeless films. Each moment I spent with Garry on the set of Mother's Day was perfect, and is something I am so honored to have experienced. It's also something I look forward to telling my children about. I will always remember his infectious laugh and his joyful spirit. I am so grateful to of been able to be in his world, even for a small moment. Garry, you will be truly missed...

A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on

Garry Marshall, without you there'd be no me. My heart is aching. #Mentor #Godfather #DearFriend. I love you.

A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

