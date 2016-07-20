Celebrities React To Garry Marshall's Death

Too early, #GarryMarshall. (Best script note ever: "Throw in some princesses at a slumber party!") pic.twitter.com/EsLLQJKBud— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 20, 2016
Garry Marshall, I am forever indebted to you. Thank you for taking a chance on me. I love you. On the wings on Angels, rest now.— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) July 20, 2016
I lost a friend & mentor. We lost a beautiful man & masterful story teller. Gary Marshall I love you. I hope I get to go where you are.— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 20, 2016
A hard day for those of us in the Garry camp. In reflection, I share some memories and feelings with you. Garry and I were shooting Mothers Day this past year my children came to visit the set. I was behind a wall about to do a scene waiting for the very words that every working actor is quite used to, "and....ACTION!" Much to my pleasant surprise the voice booming from behind the wall was my son, Ryder. I couldn't help but smile and after we finished the scene both Garry and I shared a moment. We knew in an instant that so many things come full circle. That once upon a time that was me on his lap yelling ACTION for my mother and pa on Overboard in 1987. That in Garry's words in that moment, "The circle of life is an amazing thing isn't it..." In that moment he was more then my director, he was family. That moment meant way more then any success of any film. I looked around the set and saw faces I had known and seen since I was a little girl. In one flash of a moment there was so much recognition of how loyal, wonderful, kind, generous, funny and profound Garry was. He kept his loved ones close, he loved people, he loved making movies, he loved to laugh, he loved loved loved. And those of us who were fortunate to know him like this were so lucky. The messages Garry shared with the world truly represented his character. He wanted peace and the importance of family and connection to be at the forefront of everything he did. I have so much admiration for his purity of such loving messages. He created things that made us feel good because he just wanted people around him to be happy. Once while shooting Raising Helen, I was reaching for a laugh. I didn't feel that a scene was going right and I wasn't hitting the joke and I was incredibly frustrated. He came over to me and gently held my hand and said, "Kate, sometimes we don't need to laugh, sometimes making us smile is even more important." Garry wanted to see the world smile because he knew we all need more of that. To everyone in the Garry Marshall family, I love you all so much. I will miss you Garry ❤️ I love you.
So sad to hear about the passing of the incredible Garry Marshall.. You will be missed.. ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jOBXevwMFy— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 20, 2016
Garry Marshall. 💔 What a gem of a man. He was just the kindest, the most patient, the most human and so, so wildly funny. He also did me me the favor of a lifetime and gave me my very first job (at 16) on "The Princess Diaries". Thank you for all the glorious means of laughing and crying and feeling whole and connected, Garry. Sending love to his family 💗💗💗 (ps: I couldn't find a picture so here's one from the set of that film w Julie and Anne)
RIP Garry Marshall, the loveliest hostage a gal could ask for. Mastered so many mediums & was vital to the end ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e5epZLnrJX— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 20, 2016
I met Garry Marshall backstage last month at The Little Mermaid concert. I was just amazed and in awe of him. He was so lovely, so talented.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) July 20, 2016
I have been fortunate in the sense that I have not lost many people that have made a significant, life changing impact to my world. Today, we lost someone who not only changed my life, but changed and touched the lives of so many others. Through his work, Garry Marshall was able to make us laugh, cry, feel joy and pride one moment, and the next, utter sadness. But he always did this in a beautiful way that made for such fantastic and timeless films. Each moment I spent with Garry on the set of Mother's Day was perfect, and is something I am so honored to have experienced. It's also something I look forward to telling my children about. I will always remember his infectious laugh and his joyful spirit. I am so grateful to of been able to be in his world, even for a small moment. Garry, you will be truly missed...
Garry Marshall was a wonderful man, hilarious, gifted in the ways of humanity and storytelling. He launched and nur… https://t.co/N1raCJkzQM— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) July 20, 2016
I only met Garry Marshall once, when I was very young, but he was incredibly warm, encouraging, and generous with his time and energy. 💙— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) July 20, 2016
Dear kind, Sir. What a profound honor it was to know you. My life and the lives of anyone who has every been blessed to meet you, know you, work with you or watch something you lovingly created will NEVER be the same. I am heart-broken by the news of your passing and can only imagine what your family and dear friends are feeling. There are truly no words that can properly express the fullness of JOY you brought into the world, but I had to at least try to pay homage to you in some way. You are #Love and I'm so glad I got to share space on this earth with you. #RIP #GarryMarshall
Garry Marshall was as sweet as he was generous and he told a great story. He will be missed.— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) July 20, 2016
Garry Marshall hired me at 15 years old. He gave my wife her start at 18, as a makeup artist. He changed our lives. And MANY others. #love— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 20, 2016
I will never forget he called me and said "this is Gary Marshall from show business " I saved that message for years. We lost an icon— christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 20, 2016
RIP #GarryMarshall . Talk about a bright light! You will be missed.— Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) July 20, 2016
Garry Marshall I adored working with you, your kindness unforgotten. "May you be in heaven half an hour before the Devil knows you're dead."— Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) July 20, 2016
Oh man, this is a tough one. Honored I spent time with this kind man. My love to his wife and family. #garrymarshall pic.twitter.com/COetJYtqMz— Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) July 20, 2016
RIP #GarryMarshall What a kind-hearted, funny, creative man. Loved working with him...loved even just standing next to him. You are missed.— Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) July 20, 2016