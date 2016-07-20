Celebrities React To Garry Marshall's Death

Jessica Alba, who starred in 2010's Valentine's Day, wrote, "thank you for your comedic genius and I'm so grateful for all the films and TV shows that helped shaped my generation and generations to come." Co-star Ashton Kutcher called Marshall a friend & mentor" and "a beautiful man & masterful story teller." And Mandy Moore, who at age 16 co-starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries, said that the director was a "gem of a man" and "the kindest, the most patient, the most human and so, so wildly funny." She also thanked him for giving her her first acting gig — as well as "all the glorious means of laughing and crying and feeling whole and connected." Here are what many more celebrities have to say in the wake of Marshall's passing,

