The dating app Coffee Meets Bagel just switched up how it works, and it could help you find better bagels, er, matches. The new model is called "Ladies Choice," and the idea came from survey results that showed men and women use dating apps very differently. Specifically, the folks at CMB noticed that female users were looking for fewer matches per day than their male counterparts — fewer, but always “high-quality” matches.
So now, each day at 12 p.m., male users will receive 21 matches, referred to in the app as “Bagels.” Men are then free to peruse the matches — perhaps over a bagel lunch? — and like them or pass on them. After that, the men who expressed interest will be curated for the female users. Women will then be shown up to five of these "quality" matches. The ball is in the women's courts, as they are given the power to decide whom to start conversations with.
The app update isn't necessarily boxing ladies in, though. If women want to see more potential men, they will still have the option to browse more profiles in the app’s Discover section.
And, in addition to the Ladies Choice feature, Coffee Meets Bagel has something new for LGBTQ users, as well. The service will begin sending multiple high-quality matches to its LGBTQ users every day instead of sending just one. (Apparently, most everyone felt one bagel match just wasn't enough each day.)
The people behind Coffee Meets Bagel say it has been their mission since its start in 2012 to create the best dating service for women, and Ladies Choice looks like it might be the answer. Now it should be easier to "meet your everything bagel today," as the app's tagline goes. Although we feel more in the mood for a tasty Asiago bagel right now…
